Football game fight leads to shots fired, 1 injured at Gwinnett park, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at a Sugar Hill park that officials say started with a fight between two private adult football league teams.

Police say the shooting happened at Gary Pirkle Park on the 6100 block of Austin Garner Road on the night of Aug. 29.

According to the City of Sugar Hill, the semi-professional football game was canceled after the two teams involved had a brawl on the field. Social media posts from the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League say the game was between the Atlanta-based Georgia Cardinals and the Columbus Storm.

Officials say the conflict escalated after the game was canceled, eventually leading to a "large number of shots" fired between the park's parking lot and bathroom area. Police say from the evidence it seems like there were multiple gunmen involved.

One man was injured in the shooting. He was taken by a family member to Gwinnett Medical Center to be treated for an injury to his foot and ankle.

Detectives believe there were at least 100 people at the scene during the time of the shooting, though most were gone by the time police arrived.

Because of the shooting, the city of Sugar Hill has banned the football league and other adult professional development leagues from using the park until officials can review policies involving renting the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward and contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

