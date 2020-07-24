Food Truck Friday: Westside Creamery 

You know how it is — sometimes you just want dessert before dinner. And this Food Truck Friday, we decided we needed dessert not just before dinner…but before breakfast, too!

We spent the morning hanging out with the team behind Westside Creamery, a dessert food truck operating here in Metro Atlanta since 2010. Westside Creamery specializes in handmade, small-batch ice cream and sorbet — serving up more than 40 flavors of ice cream and more than 20 varieties of sorbet.

Owners say their milk and cream come from a family-owned dairy here in Georgia, and they use locally grown produce when possible. Oh, and did we mention the baked goods? Yep, Westside Creamery has those, too.

For more information on Westside Creamy, click over to the food truck’s website here.