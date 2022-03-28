Expand / Collapse search

Food delivery driver wanted for assault in Bartow County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Bartow County
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office shared images of a person they believe was involved in a March 22 assault.  (Provided by Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are looking for a food delivery driver accused of assaulting a person. 

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office shared images of a person they believe was involved in a March 22 incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators at 770-382-5050 ext. 6026.

