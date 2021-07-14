Foo Fighters postpone show at Forum due to confirmed COVID-19 case

article

A Foo Fighters concert scheduled for Saturday at the LA Forum has been postponed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

The band made the announcement Wednesday in a Twitter post saying, "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization."



Saturday’s concert will be postponed to a later date; that date has not been announced yet.

According to the band’s post online, tickets for July 17 will be honored for the new date.

On June 15, the Foo Fighters held a small concert for fully vaccinated fans at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. Nearly 600 fans packed the house. However, not everyone was excited that the band held a concert for vaccinated fans, a small protest was held outside the club. Many people said it was unfair to hold a concert for only vaccinated people.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

