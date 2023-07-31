Folk art gallery brings visitors 'around back' to North Georgia

Pablo Picasso once said, "Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life."

And if that’s true, there’s zero chance a unique gallery in North Georgia will every be dusty.

We’re talking about Around Back at Rocky’s Place in Dawsonville, a folk art wonderland filled with thousands of works by Southern artists. Officially opened by collector Tracey Burnette in 2002, the gallery has grown from a backyard tool shed to a large building housing works by hundreds of self-taught artists. That includes an extensive collection by legendary folk artist John "Cornbread" Anderson, who was born and raised in North Georgia and those work is sought-after by collectors around the world. Oh, and about the gallery’s name: Burnette says it’s a loving tribute to her late Pekingese, Rocky.

Around Back at Rocky’s Place is located at 3631 Highway 53 East (at Etowah River Road) in Dawsonville, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays (weekdays by appointment). For more information on the gallery and to check out the artwork in advance, click here.

Whether you’re already a big collector of folk art, or just looking for something colorful to hang on your wall, there’s likely something that will catch your eye at Around Back at Rocky’s Place. We spent the morning there getting a look around the gallery and learning more about folk art — click the video player in this article to check it out!