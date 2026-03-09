Fog and storms to impact North Georgia as warm spell continues

The Brief Morning Hazards: Dense fog will impact visibility through 11 a.m., particularly south of Atlanta and in the North Georgia mountains. Severe Potential: A line of storms moving in after sunset tonight could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and isolated hail. Temperature Shift: A mid-week cold front will briefly snap the current warm trend, dropping highs by nearly 15 degrees on Thursday.



Dense morning fog blanketed much of North Georgia on Monday, creating hazardous travel conditions and reducing visibility to near zero in some areas. While the gray start is expected to give way to unseasonably warm afternoon sunshine, meteorologists warn that a round of severe thunderstorms is timing out to arrive just after sunset.

What we know:

The National Weather Service reported visibility as low as one mile at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Monday morning. Localized patches of "pea soup" fog were even thicker in the northern suburbs and throughout Fayette County, where the morning commute slowed to a crawl. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team expects the fog to lift by approximately 11 a.m., but they urged drivers to remain cautious until the sun fully breaks through.

"You have to look really closely to see anything through this particular view," FOX 5 meteorologist Joanne Feldman said, pointing to traffic cameras obscured by the mist. "It is absolutely an issue for travel."

Once the fog clears, residents can expect a brief but pleasant reprieve. Temperatures started the day near 60 degrees—nearly 10 degrees above the typical average for this time of year—and are expected to climb into the mid-70s by mid-afternoon. Weather experts encouraged residents to "savor the sunshine," as it will likely be the nicest window of weather for the next several days.

The calm will be short-lived. A system moving in from the west is expected to gain strength as it enters Georgia this evening. While the highest risk for severe weather remains to the west of the state line during the daylight hours, the line of storms will roll into the metro Atlanta area overnight. These storms could bring "gusty or potentially severe" thunder, with the primary threats being damaging winds and small hail.

🌤️ Breakout Forecast

🌫️ Monday

Morning fog, then sunshine in the afternoon. Storms possible late at night.

High: 76° | Low: 60°

🌦️ Tuesday

Morning showers clearing for a dry afternoon.

High: 74° | Low: 58°

⛅ Wednesday

Mostly fair skies with showers and storms arriving late.

High: 75° | Low: 55°

🌧️ Thursday

Morning rain, then turning breezy and much cooler.

High: 62° | Low: 48°

The unsettled pattern is predicted to linger. After the initial wave of rain moves out early Tuesday morning, a second, more potent cold front is scheduled to arrive Wednesday night. This second system will finally break the warm streak, dropping Thursday’s high to a brisk 62 degrees before temperatures rebound back into the 80s toward the end of the week.