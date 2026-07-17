The Flying Machine restaurant forced to move by October

The Brief The Flying Machine restaurant must move from its long-time home at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville by Oct. 1 after its landlord lost a property lease bid. Owners Hokey Sloan and Joy Hoge have operated the mom-and-pop eatery at Briscoe Field since 1998, serving community members who gather to watch aircraft. The community institution faces an uncertain future as the winning bidder plans to convert the indoor restaurant space for its own use.



A beloved mom-and-pop airport restaurant in Lawrenceville is searching for a new home after its landlord was outbid for the property lease at Briscoe Field. The Flying Machine must vacate its long-term location by Oct. 1.

Briscoe Field restaurant faces eviction

What we know:

The Flying Machine has operated from the same spot at Gwinnett County Airport for 28 years, serving customers since 1998. Its landlord bid for the property lease. But another business submitted a higher bid to take over the building.

The winning company plans to repurpose the entire indoor setup to accommodate its own operations.

"Bottom line is we’re going to have to move," said owner Hokey Sloan, who operates the establishment alongside his wife, Joy.

Decades of local aviation history

The backstory:

The restaurant has anchored the local airfield community for decades as a unique spot for families and aviation enthusiasts. "It’s really a great place to come, relax, watch the aircraft and eat some good food," Hokey Sloan said.

Regular patrons consider the establishment a neighborhood fixture. Customer Gary Barteaux, who meets at the eatery every Friday with his church group, noted, "it’s kind of an institution around here."

High rent prices threaten closure

What's next:

The owners are searching for a new landing spot, but early relocation leads have not turned up affordable options. Hokey Sloan said high commercial rent prices across the area could force them out of business permanently.

"We’ve got a couple of leads on some places but I’m just afraid every place is going to want too much rent," Hokey Sloan said. "if we can’t find another location, I guess we’re just going to be done." There is a long-term possibility their former landlord may build on the opposite side of the airfield in a few years, which could provide a future home for the restaurant.