Flu outbreak causes Jackson County elementary schools to close day before winter break

Elementary schools in Jackson County will close Thursday, Dec. 19, due to a flu outbreaking impacting students and staff, officials said.

According to Jackson County superintendent Dr. April Howard, as of Wednesday more than 14 percent of students and a similar number of teachers and staff reported absent.

The closure comes one day short of the holiday break.

"While we regret that children will miss the last day before the winter holiday, we feel this is the best decision for the well-being of our children, staff, and their families," Howard stated in a letter to parents.

SECOND FLU-RELATED DEATH CONFIRMED IN GEORGIA

Jackson County Schools says their facilities team will be working diligently to clean and disinfect schools over the break.

Middle and high schools will run on an early release schedule previously announced to accommodate end-of-the-semester testing. School officials said there has been far less impact in the student and staff population at those schools.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2019-2020 FLU SEASON

Advertisement

A notice of the closure was sent to parents and posted on the school district's website.