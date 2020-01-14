Flu continues to hit Georgia hard

This flu season is proving to be one of the deadliest and most well-spread. Its impact continues to be felt hard in Georgia.

According to Georgia's Department of Public Health, there has not been an increase in flu-related hospitalizations or deaths nationally but there has been in the state.

Officials say metro Atlanta has seen 779 influenza-associated hospitalizations and there have been 22 confirmed deaths in Georgia.

That's compared to the five total deaths at this same time last year.

Health officials believe this could be because this flu season started a lot earlier.