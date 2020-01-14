Expand / Collapse search

Flu continues to hit Georgia hard

Published 
Health
FOX 5 Atlanta

Flu update

Georgia health officials give an update on the flu

ATLANTA - This flu season is proving to be one of the deadliest and most well-spread. Its impact continues to be felt hard in Georgia.

According to Georgia's Department of Public Health, there has not been an increase in flu-related hospitalizations or deaths nationally but there has been in the state.

Officials say metro Atlanta has seen 779 influenza-associated hospitalizations and there have been 22 confirmed deaths in Georgia.

That's compared to the five total deaths at this same time last year.

Health officials believe this could be because this flu season started a lot earlier.