Statewide operation leads to arrest of 3 sex offenders in Floyd County, another 'on the run'

Investigators in Floyd County arrested three registered sex offenders found not in compliance with requirements. One offender is on the run, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies executed warrants to arrest Melissa Keeler, Floyd Massey and Marcus Williams for non-compliance. The sheriff's office issued a warrant for Alan Mobley, far right, who is not in custody.

The sweep is part of Operation Watchful Eye, a joint effort involving 66 Georgia sheriff's departments that focuses on the compliance of registered sex offenders.

Georgia law requires sheriff's offices to register sex offenders and make public their residences, workplaces and schools they may attend.

Each sheriff’s office verifies addresses and other registration criteria.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation updates a registry for Georgians to stay informed about sex offenders in their area.

