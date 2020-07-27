Floyd County Schools moves forward to start in-person classes to start year

In a bold move, Floyd County Schools will open with face-to-face instruction next month, while also offering a virtual academy.

The 4-1 decision came during Monday morning’s Floyd County School Board meeting. The board chairman told FOX 5 the district listened to parents who filled out a survey on reopening.

"About 80% of parents wanted their children back in school with face to face instruction. These long-term effects of these children not in school could be more dangerous than the virus itself so, we decided to offer in house instruction, with face-to-face instruction," Dr. Tony Daniel commented.

Daniel said in-person learning will include several COVID-19 precautions and additional disinfectant protocol.

The district will encourage but not mandate masks or face coverings for students and teachers

"We will offer PPE to teachers including face masks and other protective equipment and hand sanitizer stations in every room. We are fogging the classrooms every so often and sanitizing them between classes,” Daniel said

Floyd County is also addressing the digital divide, the district will provide Chromebook for every student in the 3rd grade and up, plus hot spots on buses that will travel out in the community for WI-FI.

It seems most parents in the 9,600-student district want the students back in the classroom for in-person learning. If a teacher feels uncomfortable working, he or she can contact the district with their specific issues.

