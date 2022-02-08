Floyd County police searching for trespassing suspects

article

Police in Floyd County are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for trespassing.

The Floyd County Police Department shared photos of two men accused of trespassing on a hunting property on Chulio Road.

In the photos, both men are wearing hats and have their faces partly obscured. One is driving an ATV.

According to police, cameras and tree stands were stolen from the property.

If you have any information that could help with in the investigation, please call (706) 252-4243.

