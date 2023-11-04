Floyd County Jail inmate found dead in cell

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to look into the incident.

A spokesperson for the jail said staffers tried to resuscitate the inmate when they found him unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital, but was ultimately declared dead.

The GBI was asked to conduct an investigation as per standard procedure.

The spokesperson said the inmate's name would be withheld until his next of kin could be notified.