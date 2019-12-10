Florida woman wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket she bought at Publix

article

A Jacksonville woman is a millionaire after a scratch-off ticket she purchased at Publix scored her $1 million!

According to the Florida Lottery, Ursula Honderick bought the winning $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC scratch-off ticket on Monday from the Publix at 950 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

Honderick has reportedly decided to take the winnings in a lump sum payment of $705,000.

The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.