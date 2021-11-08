Florida teenager connected to dozens of Georgia car break-ins, deputies say

Deputies have arrested a Florida teenager accused of being involved in over 50 car burglaries in Georgia in just one week.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Forsyth County deputies were called the Deerfield Juncture Apartments on the 900 block of Deerfield Crossing Drive after a 911 caller said they saw people wearing hoodies breaking into cars at the apartment complex's parking lot.

At the scene, deputies found multiple vehicles that had been forced open and a nearby unoccupied vehicle that had been stolen from the complex.

Officers with the Milton Police Department found a 16-year-old boy who matched the description from the witness running in a nearby parking lot. Officials say the teenager was caught with a window punch tool and other items believed to have been taken from the vehicles.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was charged with 17 counts of entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle, and criminal trespass to property.

Officials say the suspect has also been connected to more than 50 car burglaries that happened on Nov. 2 at Halcyon.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS