Florida man charged with murdering aunt, uncle in their Georgia home

A Florida man is in custody, charged with the murder of his aunt and uncle in their Georgia home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the double homicide happened at a home on Elm Street in Gordon, Georgia on Monday.

Police found 70-year-old Pamela Ann Williams and 74-year-old Ricky Howard Williams dead in their home and asked the GBI for help.

After an investigation, officials say they identified 34-year-old Jordan Kyle Lemaster as a suspect in the case. According to the GBI, Lemaster was recently living with Ann and Ricky Williams, who are his aunt and uncle.

Law enforcement agents found Lemaster in his hometown of Sebastian, Florida, arrested him, and charged him with murder and aggravated assault.

Lemaster will be brought back to Georgia and booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the GBI's Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).