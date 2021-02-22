Florida deputy rescues missing girl from motel room with man she met online

An Orlando man was arrested after deputies say he picked up a 13-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel room.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy went looking for a 13-year-old Oak Hill girl who went missing after school. He searched from motel to motel until finding her in a dark motel room in Edgewater with 22-year-old Tyler Thompson from Orlando.

When the deputy entered the room, the girl ran into his arms and gave him a hug. Thompson, who was shirtless, went to sit on the couch. He sat in silence until eventually stating his age to the deputy.

Investigation revealed that the missing girl told a friend prior to her disappearance that she was going to meet with someone she met online, specifically a man from Orlando whose name started with a T, the Sheriff's Office said. They met at a Dollar General store in Oak Hill. Surveillance video showed the girl at the store waiting for someone to pick her up.

Thompson was reportedly taken into custody on a charge of interference with child custody. The Edgewater Police Department also added a charge of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. More charges are pending.

However, Thompson bonded out after posting a $15,000 bail on his current charges.

The girl is said to be home now.

