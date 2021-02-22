Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputy rescues missing girl from motel room with man she met online

By FOX 35 News Staff
Florida
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared the body camera video on Monday, stating that the girl was just 13-years-old while the man was 22.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after deputies say he picked up a 13-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel room.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy went looking for a 13-year-old Oak Hill girl who went missing after school. He searched from motel to motel until finding her in a dark motel room in Edgewater with 22-year-old Tyler Thompson from Orlando.

When the deputy entered the room, the girl ran into his arms and gave him a hug. Thompson, who was shirtless, went to sit on the couch. He sat in silence until eventually stating his age to the deputy.

Investigation revealed that the missing girl told a friend prior to her disappearance that she was going to meet with someone she met online, specifically a man from Orlando whose name started with a T, the Sheriff's Office said. They met at a Dollar General store in Oak Hill. Surveillance video showed the girl at the store waiting for someone to pick her up.

Thompson was reportedly taken into custody on a charge of interference with child custody. The Edgewater Police Department also added a charge of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. More charges are pending.

However, Thompson bonded out after posting a $15,000 bail on his current charges.

The girl is said to be home now.

