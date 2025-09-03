Expand / Collapse search

Florida boy found safe eating Chick-fil-A breakfast

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2025 6:33am EDT
Florida
FOX 5 Atlanta
A 5-year-old Florida boy who wandered away from home was found "happily enjoyed his breakfast" at a nearby Chick-fil-A.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 5-year-old Florida boy who wandered away from home was discovered at a Chick-fil-A enjoying breakfast.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said employees noticed the barefoot child alone at the restaurant and called officers. 

After some gentle questioning, the boy, William, showed police where he lived. Officers said he had squeezed through a locked gate to leave home.

Authorities used the case to remind parents to teach children their names, address and phone number.

