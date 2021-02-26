3 dead after Florida-bound plane crashes moments after takeoff in north Georgia

article

Three people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Gainesville in north Georgia early Friday evening. That flight was headed to Daytona Beach, officials said.

The FAA said a Cessna 182 crashed into a wooded ravine just north of the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway. Hall County firefighters said there was damage along Memorial Park Drive starting at Titshaw Drive.

Firefighters confirmed all three adults aboard were killed. Their names have not been released. Their bodies have been turned over to the Hall County Coroner’s Office.

"It was just crazy. I was like 'Did I just see that? Did that actually happen?'" one eyewitness at the scene said.

The crash happened less than a mile from the end of the runway at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport.

"And I hear this like loud, I can hear, it's like a plane, I know, and I hear it's a loud noise coming this way and I look and the plane's like really low and it's like flying right above the trees. And then I see it hit the trees right there. And then when it hit the trees, I didn't see it go any further, so I just assume it fell down right there," the eyewitness said.

A nearby home had to be evacuated due to a fuel that fell on the structure. Four adults and 1 child were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting the residents. None were injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the occupant’s deaths.

