Florida Amber alert canceled after missing St. Johns County girl found safe

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child reported out of St. Johns County.

El'egance McGlocking, 6, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Julia Street in St. Augustine, Florida. She was wearing a white Nike shirt and pink shorts, according to authorities. McGlocking is 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds.

The child may be in the company of Alina Holmes, and Essence Price. They may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL, GA tag number RYT5647, or a silver Chevrolet SUV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or 911.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.