Five suspects in custody related to deadly DeKalb shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police have arrested five men in connection to a homicide investigation, clockwise from top left, Kevin Mark Scott, Ashley Dejuan Fraley, Devin Kinyatta Fraley, John Glenn Coleman and Brandon Lewis Cox.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - On Friday, DeKalb County police announced the surrender of a fifth suspect linked to a February homicide case. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported authorities made multiple arrests during the past week while investigating the death of 55-year-old Craig Haynes on Feb. 20. Police said Haynes died after he was beaten with metal holders, vodka bottles and other items before being shot. 

Police listed the following suspects, who are all in custody:

  • 28-year-old Ashley Dejuan Fraley
  • 29-year-old Devin Kinyatta Fraley
  • 35-year-old Brandon Lewis Cox,
  • 56-year-old John Glenn Coleman,
  • Opelika, Ala., resident 20-year-old Kevin Mark Scott.

All suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said suspects were arrested in Decatur, Stonecrest, Tucker and Lithonia.

_____

