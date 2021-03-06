Five suspects in custody related to deadly DeKalb shooting

article

On Friday, DeKalb County police announced the surrender of a fifth suspect linked to a February homicide case.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported authorities made multiple arrests during the past week while investigating the death of 55-year-old Craig Haynes on Feb. 20. Police said Haynes died after he was beaten with metal holders, vodka bottles and other items before being shot.

Police listed the following suspects, who are all in custody:

28-year-old Ashley Dejuan Fraley

29-year-old Devin Kinyatta Fraley

35-year-old Brandon Lewis Cox,

56-year-old John Glenn Coleman,

Opelika, Ala., resident 20-year-old Kevin Mark Scott.

All suspects have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said suspects were arrested in Decatur, Stonecrest, Tucker and Lithonia.

