Five men sentenced for setting fire to Gainesville police vehicle

article

Five Georgia men who used a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd as cover to set fire to a specific officer’s marked police car using a flare gun were sentenced this week.

Bruce Anthony Thompson, 23, of Oakwood, and Jesse James Smallwood, 22, Delveccho Waller, Jr., 23, Dashun Martin, 24, and Judah Coleman Bailey, 21, all of Gainesville, were charged with conspiracy and arson in the incident on June 2, 2020, involving a patrol car parked outside the apartment complex where the officer lives in Gainesville, Georgia.

"The defendants sought out and intentionally destroyed a police vehicle using the cover of legitimate peaceful protest," said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. "The criminal conduct of these defendants showed a reckless disregard for the safety of others."

( Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner )

The 2018 Ford Explorer belonging to the Gainesville Police Department was parked at 300 Paces Court around 1 a.m. when it was set on fire.

"We want our community to know we stand with them during their rights to peacefully protest. However, these defendants did not peacefully protest, rather, they took this opportunity to target one of our officers at his residence. This type of violence and destruction will not be tolerated in our community," said Jay Parrish, Chief of Police, Gainesville Police Department.

In court, it was revealed the men met in the parking lot of a pharmacy located near downtown Gainesville and sought out the patrol vehicle. The group then put on masks and bandanas over their faces before shooting a flare inside the vehicle through the rear windshield, setting the vehicle on fire.

"The FBI Atlanta Field Office is committed to supporting our local and state law enforcement partners in an effort to maintain public safety in the communities we serve," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "We are not focused on peaceful protests, but instead concentrating on identifying, investigating and disrupting those individuals who are taking advantage of the protests to incite violence and engage in criminal activity."

All the defendants were sentenced to over a year in prison with three additional years of supervised release. The men also were ordered to pay the Gainesville Police Department $3,678.17 in restitution.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS