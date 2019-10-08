Five arrested in Habersham County drug bust

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Five people were arrested after a drug bust in Habersham County on Monday.

The arrests took place at 450 Harrison Trail in Alto, Georgia.

Authorities executed a search warrant and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, more than $3,000 in cash, multiple guns, and other narcotics. One of the firearms was stolen, according to investigators.

Edward Jack Ruiz, 20, Jaqueline Hernandez, 56, and Leonel Hernandez Geuerrero, 37, Jose Peter Arguelles, 23, have all been charged with possession of meth with intent, and possession of marijuana with intent. Josh Heard, 20, was charged with a probation violation.