Five arrested in connection with Marietta's Easter weekend gang shootings

Marietta police have arrested five people, including two juveniles, in connection with two gang-related shootings in April that left three people wounded and rattled communities over Easter weekend.

What we know:

The shootings occurred just two days apart, first on Natchez Trace and then near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road, close to Elizabeth Porter Park.

Police said the violence stemmed from an "ongoing feud" between two non-traditional hybrid neighborhood gangs.

"This is a case where two different non-traditional hybrid neighborhood gangs were feuding with each other and took that violence out to the streets," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

One person was critically injured after being shot twice on Natchez Trace over Easter weekend. Two days later, two more people were struck by gunfire near the park, where bullets also hit nearby homes and cars.

Authorities arrested one suspect, 17-year-old Xavier Moreno, shortly after the April 21 shooting near Allgood Road. He is charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, along with other felonies and misdemeanors.

Four more suspects were taken into custody this week in connection with the Natchez Trace shooting: 17-year-olds Jamaree Marion and Jordan Almestica, 20-year-old Isiah Sexton, and an unidentified juvenile. Each faces four counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.

What they're saying:

Marietta investigators said they have linked both shootings and assured the community that progress is being made.

"Our community was concerned, and we want to put their minds at ease that we are aware of these individuals and we now have five in custody and we are continuing our investigation," McPhilamy said.

Police declined to name the gangs involved, citing concerns over glorifying gang activity. "Due to gang culture, seeking notoriety, we are not releasing the names of the gangs," McPhilamy added.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.