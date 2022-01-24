First responders work to free people trapped in wreck involving dump truck, officials say

article

First responders worked to free people trapped during a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck on Monday.

The DeKalb County Fire Department said there were apparently to be two people trapped in the wreck. The full extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, but one person was life-flighted to a hospital.

The crash is near Rogers Lake Road, south of South Deshon Road.

FOX 5 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

