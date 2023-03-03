First responders in DeKalb County to get pay raise

Police and fire personnel in DeKalb County will soon get a pretty hefty pay increase.

The salary boost translates to $4.3 million in the county's 2023 budget.

The increase means police recruits will start at $55,000, which is up from just over $50,000.

Firefighter recruits will start at $51,000, up from $46,500.

The increases will affect sworn officers up to and including captain.

DeKalb County’s CEO says the bumps will make DeKalb County one of the highest paying departments in the southeast.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said he is proud the county is able to do this in a time when hiring new public safety personnel is difficult.

The increases take effect April 1.