First responders come to mother's rescue a second time after vehicle fire

Aysha Pettis teared up as the sheriff of Rockdale County handed over a hefty gift card and a box full of toys Friday afternoon. The tears kept rolling as Rockdale Fire Lt. Randy Lloyd added to the holiday surprise with gift cards from Target, Visa prepaid card, and passes to a trampoline park.

The tears of joy and gratitude come after what's been a really rough time for the mother of three. Her father recently died and Wednesday night, her SUV caught on fire while she was behind the wheel on Interstate 20 near cars.

"As I was on the highway, a lady was leaning out the window and said my car was on fire. I couldn't see any smoke or fire so I pulled over on hopped out the car," Pettis said Wednesday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

She watched as the vehicle went up in flames with the Christmas toys and all the other gifts she'd hidden for her three children.

"It was devastating. It was like the whole year just going up in flames," said Pettis.

Advertisement

"The deputy on-scene brought that information to us and asked if there was something we could do for this family, so we pulled from the toys we use for our Christmas toy giveaway to help her out," said Sheriff Levett.

The sheriff said the more deputies and firefighters learned about Pettis, the more they felt compelled to make this season a little brighter for the Rockdale family that recently spent time in a shelter for battered and homeless women.

"We want people to know we are here for families when they fall on hard times. It shouldn’t always fall on the churches and non-profits to help. This is part of serving the community," said Sheriff Levett.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Pettis said she's grateful her children were not with her when the SUV caught on fire and truly thankful for the first responders she believes God placed in her life at just the right time.

"He always puts good people and angels around you and there were so many angels out there that night, from the woman who got my attention on the highway to all the firefighters. I remember them asking them questions about my kids, but I was so upset that night I couldn't talk. Now, I get it. I'm just so grateful for them," said Pettis, who works as a technician for an animal hospital.

The first responders said they are just grateful they could make a difference.

"It makes me feel like our job is done. We try to be Christ-like servants, so to hear her thank God for us makes me feel like we were put here for a purpose. We don't just man the trucks. We are here to serve," said Lt. Lloyd after the surprise gift-giveaway.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.