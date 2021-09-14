NICHOLAS IMAGES: A look at the damage in southeast Texas

Southeast Texas is finally getting a look at the damage from Nicholas Tuesday morning.

The storm brought heavy rains, flash floods, and storm surge to the area. High winds contributed to widespread power outages that left more than half a million in the dark.

Here are some of the videos and photos of damage the region:

Around the Harris County Precinct 2 area

Image 1 of 9 ▼ High water on both exits of I-10 at Monmouth.

Clear Creek at 1-45

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A high Clear Creek looking east from I-45.

City of Clear Lake Shores

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A huge tree fell in Clear Lake Shores.

Crystal Beach

