First lady Dr. Jill Biden holds listening session with Fort Benning military families

First lady Dr. Jill Biden got an up-close look at Fort Benning's military training field and spoke with service members in basic training as part of her "Joining Forces" initiative.

The first lady cheered on army trainees on Fort Benning’s conditioning obstacle course Friday as part of her visit to the base – which prepares one third of the entire army’s basic trainees.

The winner of the challenge – she awarded a ribbon.

After, she spoke with military families about the challenges of raising children who have learning disabilities while in active duty as part of what the White House calls its Joining Forces initiative.

"This is one that keeps coming up over and over again as his child care and housing," said Dr. Biden.

"She showed up, and she listened to the needs of military families. Can’t ask for more than that," said Nicole Hilmes, a parent of special needs military child.

Dr. Biden launched the initiative back in 2011, alongside then-first lady Michelle Obama to aid members of the military, veterans, and their families with employment support, educational resources, and programs for health and wellness.

"Military families are starting over a lot of times if they move from state to state with waivers for income, Medicaid or adult services," said Hilmes.

Dr. Biden told the families and educators at Fort Benning she’d be taking what she learned back to their commander-in-chief.

"This is one of the things I’ll talk about, ‘Hey Joe, this is what military families need help with,’" Biden said.

The first lady’s press secretary said she will be in Atlanta on Friday evening to campaign with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.