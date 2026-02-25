Arson spree: 1 jailed, another sought after intentional fires in Dunwoody

The Brief Early Wednesday morning, police say at least 5 fires were intentionally set in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. 58-year-old John Lamb was arrested at the scene of one of the fires. Fire crews extinguished the flames before any major damage could be done.



Police are searching for a second arsonist after a string of early morning fires swept through woodlines in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

While one suspect is already in custody, investigators say the crime spree continued even after his arrest, leading them to believe he did not act alone.

"Fire is dangerous, and if not respected, and not controlled, and not managed like it should be, it can get out of hand really quickly and cause a lot of problems," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek.

The chaos began shortly before 1:00 a.m. behind a shopping center on Mt. Vernon Road. For the next three hours, a pattern emerged: as soon as fire crews extinguished one blaze, another call would come in.

"It was about five fires in three hours. There were good-sized brush fires. Some of them were several hundred square feet fires," Cheek said.

Hours after the initial fire call, police spotted a man by a fire near Crown Pointe Parkway.

"They saw a gentleman actually throwing fuel, literally, on the fire. He was throwing sticks and debris on it to keep the fire going," said Sgt. Cheek.

That person was identified as 58-year-old John Lamb. Lamb was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Police said as Lamb was being booked into jail, another fire call came in. Now, officers are searching for a second arsonist.

John Lamb is accused of setting multiple fire in Dunwood on February 25, 2026. Police are searching for a second arsonist they believe helped Lamb. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

All the fires were along woodlines.

Some were near roads, others were behind businesses in shopping centers. Some of the fires were in Dunwoody, others were in Sandy Springs.

There was no major damage to property, and no one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a description of the second person who they believe was involved in setting the fires.