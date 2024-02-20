Firefighters tackle railroad blaze near Atlanta park amid extreme dry conditions

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta firefighters battle a brush fire near Melvin Drive Park along the railroad tracks in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

Heavy smoke billowed from a southwest Atlanta park on Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over Melvin Drive Park just after 5:30 p.m. to see smoke wafting from between the trees.

Atlanta firefighters say they were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. and found a football field-size blaze burning.

Firefighters stretched hose from Melvin Drive at the railroad crossing to the woods along the tracks.

Additional resources were brought in to help contain the blaze.

About a five-mile stretch of the Fulton County railway was shut down as crews worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

High fire danger in north Georgia

The blaze appeared to have started along the railroad tracks. Whether a passing train sparked the blaze, or if there was another ignition source, is part of the investigation.

Regardless of the cause, meteorologists say Tuesday afternoon posed a higher fire danger than normal.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about low relative humidity expected in at least six dozen counties in Georgia.

Relative humidity dropped to below 25% in some areas for at least four hours.

Winds were variable, at 5 mph or less.

This means any little spark could have caused a fire in the dry underbrush.

While conditions have improved, it is expected to remain dry through at least Thursday.

Firefighters are asking everyone to be alert to the fire danger.