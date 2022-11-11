Firefighters respond to 'possible gas explosion' in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Fire Department confirmed firefighters are at the scene of a possible gas explosion.
Details are limited, but officials said there's no active fire and crews are currently investigating at the 2200 block of Corporate Plaza.
The road intersects with Windy Hill Road near Interstate 75.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.