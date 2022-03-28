Firefighters respond to NW Atlanta house fire

article

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at a home in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Crews were battling flames on Michigan Avenue and Mason Turner Road.

Officials said the house is vacant and there were no injuries.

The roof caved in during the blaze, and firefighters had to attack the flames from the outside.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, but there's still no word on the cause of the fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to flames on March 28, 2022, on Michigan Avenue and Mason Turner Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE