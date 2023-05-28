Firefighters respond to fires in Smyrna, downtown Atlanta overnight

Firefighters responded to two fires overnight in metro Atlanta.

The first fire happened at a Country Inn and Suites on Church Road in Smyrna.

A witness on the scene told FOX 5 that the fire was just inside the electrical room. Firefighters were able to put it out fairly quickly.

It is not known if anyone was injured or displaced.

The second fire happened out in an abandoned building on Proctor Street just northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Fire officials on the scene say that vagrants may have stated the fire.

No injuries have been reported.