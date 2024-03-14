1 injured in early morning apartment fire in Gwinnett County

article

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Gwinnett County shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Sweetwater Road near Interstate 85.

According to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services, there is one victim who was found in a bedroom by a firefighter and was unconscious when removed from the apartment. The individual was transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

The fire department says the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes and it was contained to one apartment. They evacuated the building upon arrival with the help of police, but no other units were damaged. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the fire department expects to have an answer soon.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.