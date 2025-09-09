8 sent to hospital after Magnolia Way apartment fire in NW Atlanta

The Brief Fire crews battled an early morning apartment fire on Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta. A resident trapped inside said flames forced her back before firefighters rescued her from a balcony. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.



Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to an apartment fire at a complex on Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta, where several residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

What we know:

One woman who lived in the building told FOX 5 she woke up to the smell of smoke and immediately realized something was wrong.

"I tried to open the door, but the flame was coming in, so it pushed me back," she said. "So I just shut the door and went towards the back of the car and called 911."

The woman said she waited on her balcony until firefighters arrived. Crews placed ladders against the building and helped her to safety.

Other residents were also evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

According to the fire department, 8 people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the adults transported was suffering from burns, FOX 5 Atlanta was told. Approximately 12 families (exact number of people unknown) have been impacted by the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the cause of the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing. Fire officials are expected to provide more information later today.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.