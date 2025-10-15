Firefighters quickly contain blaze at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters were called to a Cobb County church on Wednesday evening after a fire alarm.
What we know:
According to the Cobb County Fire Department, crews arrived at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church located at 925 Johnson Ferry Road to find a blaze inside the older sanctuary after smoke was detected.
Firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control.
FOX 5 crews saw a ladder truck spraying water on top of the roof of the chapel structure.
A fire alarm led firefighters to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Cobb County, where they worked to put out a blaze inside the older sanctuary on Oct. 15, 2025. (FOX 5)
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Source: The Cobb County Fire Department and Johnson Ferry Baptist Church provided the details for this article.