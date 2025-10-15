Firefighters quickly contain blaze at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church after a fire alarm Wednesday evening. Crews quickly contained a blaze inside the church’s older sanctuary. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters were called to a Cobb County church on Wednesday evening after a fire alarm.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Fire Department, crews arrived at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church located at 925 Johnson Ferry Road to find a blaze inside the older sanctuary after smoke was detected.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

FOX 5 crews saw a ladder truck spraying water on top of the roof of the chapel structure.

A fire alarm led firefighters to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Cobb County, where they worked to put out a blaze inside the older sanctuary on Oct. 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.