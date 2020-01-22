Firefighters help reunite Georgia woman with Bible after car crash

A DeKalb County woman has been reunited with her Bible thanks to the hard work of the county's firefighters.

Tamika Smith thought she had lost her childhood Bible in the car accident, but some DeKalb County firefighters saved the day.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Tamika Smith got in an accident on Covington Highway that required her to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Her car, which had been deemed a total loss by insurance, was towed to a wrecker service in Tucker. Since she was still recovering from her injuries, Smith would not be able to get her personal items from the car.

Thankfully, fate intervened. A DeKalb County Fire Services crew was at the wrecker service to do extraction training. During the training, Captain Chuck Bray saw a Bible lying on the ceiling of the vehicle.

Retrieving it, Bray opened the book up and found Tamika Smith's name written on the front cover. Bray brought the Bible back to the station to see if he could find Smith.

Earlier this week, Company 19 Captain Jeff Goins noticed the Bible on Bray's desk and decided to make it the company's duty to bring about a happy reunion.

Thanks to a little investigative work on social media, a firefighter found Smith and sent her a message.

Advertisement

The crew of the fire station all drove over to her address to hand-deliver the Bible to an overjoyed Smith.

It was a small gesture by the fire crew, but it meant so much to Smith, who told them that the book was given to her by a family member when she was a child.