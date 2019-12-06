Firefighters decorate teen's home for Christmas for the best possible reason

article

Firefighters in Cherokee County are spreading holiday cheer one decoration at a time.

Bella Pacini, 14, recently had a liver transplant.

For Christmas, she asked to have her house decorated for the holidays.

So, firefighters worked together to surprise her when she returned home from the hospital.

They spent time stringing lights and getting the house ready.

A local company that installs Christmas lights also stopped by to help.

Bella's mother said when her daughter saw the pictures of everyone working on the home. It brought tears to her eyes.