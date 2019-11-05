Firefighters: Chamblee home gutted by blaze

Firefighters in DeKalb County were busy Tuesday night fighting a house fire in Chamblee.

It happened a little after 8 p.m. in 2800 block of Marlin Drive. DeKalb County firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire and were forced to fight it from outside the home.

A ladder truck was used to fight the fire from above the single-story brick home.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was home at the time.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of late Tuesday evening.

All lanes of Marlin and Dresden drives were shut down while firefighters worked the blaze.

