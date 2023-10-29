Firefighters battle 'stubborn' vacant house fire in Jasper; call blaze 'suspicious'

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters battle a suspicious fire at a vacant home in Jasper on Oct. 29, 2023. (Pickens County Fire and Rescue)

Fire crews in Pickens County worked overnight into Sunday morning, getting what firefighters called a "stubborn" house fire under control

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. at a home along Elizabeth Street in Jasper. Both Pickens County and Jasper firefighters responded.

Crews spotted flames shooting out of the roof when they arrived. While the bulk of the fire was knocked down within an hour, crews were on scene for about four hours hitting hot spots.

Pickens County firefighters shared photos of the scene.

The house was vacant, and no one was found inside.

None of the firefighters were injured.

Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters are calling the fire suspicious.