Firefighters battle brush, storage shed fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County worked to put out a grass fire that quickly spread to nearby storage sheds.
It happened around 1 p.m. Monday along Ontario Court. DeKalb County firefighters said the arrived to find dark smoke coming from behind a home.
Firefighters found several trees, bushes, and brush on fire along with three storage sheds.
A full alarm was called to help extinguish the blaze.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.