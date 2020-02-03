Firefighters battle brush, storage shed fire in DeKalb County

article

Firefighters in DeKalb County worked to put out a grass fire that quickly spread to nearby storage sheds.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday along Ontario Court. DeKalb County firefighters said the arrived to find dark smoke coming from behind a home.

Firefighters found several trees, bushes, and brush on fire along with three storage sheds.

A full alarm was called to help extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.