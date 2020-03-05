Firefighters battle blaze at Gwinnett County clothing warehouse

article

Gwinnett County firefighters were busy Thursday morning after a fire a clothing warehouse.

It happened in the 2700 block of Faith Industrial Drive NE off of Thomas Mill Road in Buford. Gwinnett County firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters said they were eventually able to find the source and put out the blaze. Crews were on the scene for several hours because of the thick smoke still in the structure.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.