Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Camp Airy in Thurmont

Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire in Frederick County on Wednesday morning at Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the dining hall of the camp in Thurmont.

The fire spread throughout the first and second floors. No injuries have been reported.

Sarah Campbell, with the Frederick County Fire Department, says there were camp sessions going on Wednesday but the dining hall was not in use at the time of the fire. Campbell said the fire has not spread to any of the other buildings at the camp. She added that there are some water availability issues that firefighters are working through.

Images from SkyFOX showed smoke visible from miles away. Firefighters could be seen using ladder trucks and hoses while trying to keep the flames under control.

The summer camp is for young boys and teens and is close to the Catoctin Mountain Park. The camp's website was down Wednesday morning.

The camp released this statement on Instagram following the fire:

"At around 7:30 a.m. this morning, a fire was reported in the Dining Hall (aka the White House) at Camp Airy. While it’s too early to tell the extent of the damage, we wanted to advise everyone that all campers, counselors and staff are safe an accounted for. No one was injured in the event. We want to applaud out counselors and senior staff for keeping out campers calm and safe throughout this event, and thank the first responders who remain on sire for clean-up efforts.

As you might imagine, the White House is not only where we serve our meals, but also a hub of activity at camp We are currently relocating many of these activities, and want to assure you that campers will be fed on time with the quality meals that you expect. What is important to know is that no one has been hurt, and camp will move forward with the full slate of activities.

We will provide further updates on the situation as we have more new to share, Thank you for your support ad patience in this matter."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.