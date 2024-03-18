Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Firefighter rescues cat from smoldering house in Connecticut

By Laura Vásquez
Published 
Connecticut
Storyful

Firefighter rescues cat from smoldering house in Connecticut

After putting out a house fire in Meriden, Connecticut, on March 15, there was still one job left for the responding crews: to rescue a cat that was looking a little worse for wear, and sitting on an upstairs balcony.

MERIDEN, Conn. - After putting out a house fire in Meriden, Connecticut, on March 15, there was still one job left for the responding crews: to rescue a cat that was looking a little worse for wear, and sitting on an upstairs balcony.

"The Meriden, CT Fire Department received a call for a fire on the reach porches of a two-story residential home," Matthew Van Ness told Storyful. "Firefighters arrived on scene and encounter[ed] flames coming from the rear porches. As the fire was being extinguished in the rear, a cat was seen and the firefighters rescued it."

Van Ness’s video shows one firefighter using a ladder to get to the cat.