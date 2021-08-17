Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter battle massive blaze at DeKalb County recycling plant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lithonia
Recycling plant fire in DeKalb County

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring into the air as a fire raged at a recycling facility in DeKalb County. SKY FOX 5 was overhead as the intense flames consumed what appeared to be a pile of scrap cars. The fire was reported near Lithonia, where firefighters could be seen working to control the blaze. It is unclear what caused the fire.

ATLANTA - Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a massive blaze at a Lithonia-area recycling facility.

It happed at the Encore Recycling center located in the 6700 block of Chapman Road.

The thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles. Firefighters worked to battle the fire from overhead, dumping water over the cars and scrap metals at the facility’s yard.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second fire to happen at a scrapyard in metro Atlanta. Last Wednesday evening, firefighters were called out to a metal recycling plant in the 1300 block of Forest Parkway just outside the Forest Park city limits.

_____

