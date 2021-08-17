Firefighter battle massive blaze at DeKalb County recycling plant

Firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon battling a massive blaze at a Lithonia-area recycling facility.

It happed at the Encore Recycling center located in the 6700 block of Chapman Road.

The thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles. Firefighters worked to battle the fire from overhead, dumping water over the cars and scrap metals at the facility’s yard.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second fire to happen at a scrapyard in metro Atlanta. Last Wednesday evening, firefighters were called out to a metal recycling plant in the 1300 block of Forest Parkway just outside the Forest Park city limits.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.