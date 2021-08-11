Firefighters responding to massive industrial fire near Forest Park

article

Firefighters are responding to an industrial fire just outside the Forest Park city limits Wednesday evening.

The fire is reportedly in the 1300 block of Forest Parkway.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera pointing southbound along Forest Parkway at Jonesboro Road shows flames and smoke shooting into the air. Another camera pointed northbound along Forest Parkway at North Parkway shows heavy smoke.

A GDOT camera at Forest Pkwy. and North Pkwy. shows heavy smoke from an industrial fire on the evening of Aug. 11, 2021. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The fire did not appear to impact traffic, but firefighters and other first responders were staged along the northbound lanes of Forest Parkway.

Details surrounding the fire were not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.