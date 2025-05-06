Firearms found in car at Rabun High School

The Brief Two firearms were discovered in a parked car at Rabun High School during a routine parking lot sweep. A school resource officer secured the firearms, and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was notified. The school emphasizes the importance of safety and urges parents to discuss the seriousness of prohibited items with their students.



Authorities say two firearms were found inside a parked car in the lot at Rabun High School on Tuesday, according to a letter sent home to parents and guardians.

What we know:

In a letter, which was also shared on the Rabun County Schools Facebook page, school officials describe that the firearms were discovered during a routine sweep of the parking lot.

A school resource officer secured a revolver and a single-shot shotgun, which were left between the front seats.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident. Officials say the owner of the vehicle could face both school and legal consequences.

What they're saying:

The letter reads in part:

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority. We are grateful for the vigilance and swift actions of our staff and school resource officer in ensuring a safe campus environment.

"We encourage all parents and guardians to speak with their students about the seriousness of bringing prohibited items to school. Maintaining the safety of our students and staff requires the partnership of our entire school community."