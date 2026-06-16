Fire truck, car collide in Buckhead intersection

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The Brief An Atlanta fire truck was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call. Several firefighters were taken for medical evaluation following the collision. The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited and declined transportation to a hospital.



Several Atlanta firefighters were transported for evaluation after a fire apparatus collided with a passenger vehicle while responding to an emergency call in Buckhead.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Lenox Road Northeast and Peachtree Road Northeast.

Officials said the fire truck was operating with its emergency lights and sirens activated. The apparatus came to a complete stop before proceeding through the intersection while continuing its emergency response.

While moving through the intersection, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle, according to the department.

Several firefighters were taken for medical evaluation following the collision. Their conditions have not been released.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was evaluated at the scene but declined transportation to a hospital.

What's next:

Authorities said the driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a citation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Dig deeper:

A Rockdale County firefighter was recently killed when a fire truck overturned during a crash in Rockdale County.