Fire tears through Norcross area apartment displacing 30

About 30 people were left homeless and two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire at a Norcross area apartment Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Rockbridge Court apartments off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Gwinnett County firefighters said the fire destroyed about a half dozen units and at least an additional six more had smoke and water damage. Fire crews said the fire had broken through the roof when they arrived at the scene.

Emergency workers said they treated two people for smoke inhalation, one which required transport to an area hospital.

The Red Cross said it is helping those displaced by the fire find temporary lodging, food, clothing, health services, emotional support, and other essentials.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire may have started in one of the kitchens but have not determined the exact cause.